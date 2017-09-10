Pregnant Mother Lit on Fire Forced to Deliver Premature Baby

Human beings are capable of doing things that can undoubtedly be considered evil in its purest form, and despite the fact that I have been exposed to multiple cases of it, it never ceases to surprise and disgust me. Really, it’s become a teaching tool for how not to live, and how not to be.

Andrea Grinage, 30, was lit on fire and critically burnt on most of her body for the crime of being pregnant by a man who her family says was not ready to be a father.

You read that right.

Grinage was found by rescue crews that were responding to reports of a fire around 11:45PM on Friday in Maryland. She was covered in burns and the trauma forced her into labor 7 weeks early, which is never a good thing.

The father of this beautiful woman, Arthur Grinage Sr., created a GoFundMe campaign that tells her story and appeals to the public for help in raising the funds that will be necessary to pay for her increasing medical costs and replacing the items she lost in the fire.

“On today September 8, my daughter was critcally burned over 90% of her body as a result of domestic violence,” he wrote in the campaign’s description. “She’s a mother of 2 boys ages 15 and 8 and a newborn that was born 7 weeks premature. Everything was lost in the fire and she must begin a new with your help. She has a long road to recovery and unknown medical cost. PLEASE stop domestic violence!!”

The father told local media that the man responsible for the violence, who was identified by the victim and later turned himself in, was not ready to be a father.

“It all stems from him not wanting to take responsibility of him being a newborn dad,” he stated. “He didn’t want that. And once a baby is conceived it’s too late for all that. You either step up and be a dad or you walk away.”

What’s sad about this whole thing is that he could have gotten out of being a dad simply by refusing to be involved in the child’s life. Who needs a father who doesn’t want to be there, anyway? It would have been preferable to lighting the woman on fire and forcing her to give birth to a premature child.

Both mom and baby are recovering from this incident, and the cops managed to talk the boyfriend into turning himself in for his crimes, likely by promising a lighter sentence than if they had to chase him down and take him in.