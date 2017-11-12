Mother of Roy Moore Accuser Contradicts Part of Daughter’s Sexual Misconduct Claims

Judge Roy Moore, despite the best efforts of Democrats, Republican establishment types, and the media, won the GOP nomination for the special election to choose the successor for Jeff Sessions’ old US Senate seat in Alabama. And when a Conservative candidate who is disliked by so many Leftists, Liberals, and GOP swamp members wins anything, open season is declared on him. He’s got a target on his back, which is obvious given that Leigh Corfman, a woman with a troubled life going all the way back to her teens, has accused Judge Moore of sexual abuse in what she says were several encounters when she was 14.

This woman, Leigh Corfman, has given an interview to the Washington Post, a true bastion of Leftism, whose journalism credentials were flushed down the toilet years ago. The Post has a huge anti-Republican, anti-Conservative, anti-Christian bias. All of which is unfortunate for Judge Moore, a Christian Conservative who is well known for his years long battle in defense of keeping the Ten Commandments publicly displayed in his courthouse. In fact WaPo, at this point, is completely unreadable as a source for anything. Almost nothing it prints can be trusted.

Corfman, now 53, says she first met Moore in 1979 at a courthouse where she was with her mother at a child custody hearing. Her story is that Moore made advances, got her phone number, and then called her, eventually leading to him picking her up at an intersection near her home, and then allegedly engaging in sexual encounters. One glaring problem with her story is that she claims Moore called her on her bedroom phone. But Corfman’s mother contradicts this by saying that Leigh never had a phone in her room at that time. Even given this discrepancy, Nancy Wells, Leigh’s mother, stands by her daughter’s story. Which of course is no surprise.

Corfman has a long troubled life history that includes being married and divorced three times, declaring bankruptcy, and troubles with the IRS. As well, she has a pattern of falsely accusing pastors of sexual abuse. In each case the allegations were rejected based on lack of evidence. She currently works for a payday loan company. In addition Ms. Corfman was the one who was approached by the Washington Post.

Other accuser, Leigh Corfman, has long history of making false sexual allegations according to her neighbors on Facebook. #RoyMoore pic.twitter.com/LvScS2z2So — CC Lady (@Wholaughin) November 10, 2017

We don’t know for sure whether the accusations this woman has lodged, are true. But we do know this; Judge Moore has appeared to be a man of honor for his entire career. He has been attacked mercilessly by the Left for years. And we know also that Ms. Corfman has not been a person of honor in her past. She has been caught falsely accusing other men of God and been found not to be credible. If Judge Moore is guilty, then of course he should step down. But if, as it looks like is true, this woman is nothing more than a paid or volunteeer operative out to destroy a good man? Then she should go to jail.

It’s ever so convenient that these charges, which in the Judge’s entire legal career, have never surfaced despite massive amounts of opposition research done by his past opponents. That simply does not seem likely. And, it’s also quite convenient for Doug Jones, the Democrat challenger to Moore for Jeff Sessions’ old Senate seat, who is behind Moore in the polls by 11 points, that these allegations have come out only weeks before the December 12 election. There are no such things as coincidences. May the truth come out and those who have subverted it be prosecuted.