After moving to the Left, Starbucks is Already Paying a Price

Starbucks has decided not to be silent about the most recent news concerning immigration and refugee bans. They, like many Americans, have expressed concerns about the mandates. There are so many concerns to be taken into account. And America is asking questions.

Starbucks released a statement to their employees specifically responding to this concern. They first addressed their employees affected by the ban who may have been traveling when the order was issued. Then they move into more controversial territory saying,

We are living in an unprecedented time, one in which we are witness to the conscience of our country, and the promise of the American Dream, being called into question. These uncertain times call for different measures and communication tools than we have used in the past. Kevin and I are going to accelerate our commitment to communicating with you more frequently, including leveraging new technology platforms moving forward. I am hearing the alarm you all are sounding that the civility and human rights we have all taken for granted for so long are under attack, and want to use a faster, more immediate form of communication to engage with you on matters that concern us all as partners.

Many are angry, and feel that Starbucks is specifically targeting the Republican party now that Donald Trump has been elected. But others feel that they are just trying to facilitate a discussion concerning this new mandate.

Frankly, the concerns with this new order and its implementation are not limited only to liberals. Many conservatives have found themselves deeply concerned and disturbed by temporary ban and the longer lasting ban of Syrian Refugees. Many feel that the vetting process is already sufficient enough. Donald Trump has also limited the number of refugees allowed into the country by more than half the annual allotment.

Even within parties the debate is tenuous at best. Donald Trump is trying to protect Americans, but is the cost too great?

Starbucks is doing more than just talk about it though. They recently announced they would be hiring 10,000 refugees in an effort to bridge gaps and help unify. And if these refugees are coming to America and working to assimilate, isn’t helping refugees helping Americans? If they are here legally and working to contribute, isn’t that exactly what we want?

But they are definitely taking a hit for it. There sales are down in direct response to these announcements.