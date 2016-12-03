Muslim Comedian Gets Seated Next To Eric Trump On Plane – This Is NOT A Joke

An Arab-American stand-up comedian of the Muslim faith was in for the shock of his life when he boarded a plane to start off his comedic tour in Glasgow. Apparently his flight neighbor who was assigned to the seat on his right was none other than Donald Trumps son, Eric Trump.

And do you know what happened? They TALKED. Yes, that’s it. No threats, no ham-fisted accusations that one was a terrorist and the other was a racist (for the most part), or son of a racist, xenophobe. They just talked… what a novel idea! And do you know what? It seemed that they both actually walked away with some understanding of one another. Disagreements for sure. But no one was removed from the plane…so that’s a plus, right?

Mohammed ‘Mo’ Amer took advantage of the chance meeting and posted a photo of himself sitting next to Eric on his Instagram and Facebook accounts Wednesday, he said: ‘Hey guys heading to Scotland to start the U.K. Tour and I am “randomly” chosen to sit next to none other than Eric Trump.’

The Arab-American comedian had asked Eric Trump about his father. Mainly if Trump was going to force Muslims to carry identification cards and have their information stored in some database…(no Amer. That’s not happening.) Amer soon learned from Eric that was not going to happen. He said, ‘Good news guys. Muslims will not have to check in and get IDs. That’s what I was told.’

Amer also shared that some of the passengers in First Class decided to take some selfie photos with Eric as he was sleeping…hopefully they were all in good taste. After having booked his flight at the last minute, Amer had gotten lucky and was upgraded to First Class.

Amer had some interesting views as to why the chance meeting happened:

‘This is obviously from Allah, Allah is just trying to hook me up right now. That’s what’s happening.’