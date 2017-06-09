Muslim Priests Come Together To Speak Out- REFUSE To Pray For London Bridge Attackers

In a show of brotherhood, Muslim community leaders have banned together to excoriate the London Bridge attack and to tell terrorists their disgusting acts go against the core teachings of Islam. A committee of speakers at the East London Mosque said they will continue to work to push back against the terrorists’ ‘twisted narrative and their perversion’ of the religion.

In total there was 130 imams and religious leaders from various backgrounds who declined to perform the traditional Islamic prayer for the terrorists – a ritual that is usually performed for every Muslim no matter their actions.

In a powerful statement, they said:

‘Consequently, and in light of other such ethical principles which are quintessential to Islam, we will not perform the traditional Islamic funeral prayer over the perpetrators and we also urge fellow imams and religious authorities to withdraw such a privilege.’

‘This is because such indefensible actions are completely at odds with the lofty teachings of Islam.’

The chairman of East London Mosque and London Muslim Centre, Muhammad Habibur-Rahman, pressed for his people to reject any sort of division and prejudice, and to be on the lookout for any form of extremism and Islamophobia.

‘Once again we come together, to stand united against those who try to divide us. The cold-blooded murder of innocent people in London on Saturday evening will not succeed in driving us apart. I have a clear message to those who perpetrate terrorism: you are against the very core teaching of Islam and of our Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him. Your misguidance will lead you to destruction, and God willing you will utterly fail in your evil aims.’

‘We stand apart from you and your corruption of the religion of Islam. Terrorism has no faith.’

This kind of response is what we all need to support. If you were looking for a coalition of the West and Islam, well here you have it.