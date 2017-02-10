Nasty Actress Sees Picture Of Ivanka With Her Son- IMMEDIATELY Lashes Out With VILE Attack

So who’s had enough of the whining and bigotry coming out of Hollywood after this last election? I can assure you, I have both arms and feet up in the air, as many of you do as well. These out of touch celebrities are the bane of our existence. They continually say one thing, and do another. The standards applied to the right, are not applied to themselves, and you are an evil, racist, misogynistic, scumbag if you try to state the facts that prove otherwise.

Now not all lefties are crazy radicals…But this one, in this case, is!

It would seem that the old days of demonizing the President are back in fashion for the left, and a phenomena among celebrities today is focusing attacks at the family.

In this recent incident, comedian and Broad City star Ilana Glazer slammed Ivanka Trump on Twitter Tuesday for a photo that she’d posted on her Twitter account, holding her son while speaking on the phone.

Taking a call in the White House with my personal assistant Theodore. ❤ pic.twitter.com/7BY5jef0gw — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 7, 2017

And here is what this psycho tweeted:



.@IvankaTrump is this a joke?? you are making a mockery of women, working mothers, and moms who are homemakers w/o additional careers. — ilana glazer (@ilazer) February 7, 2017

Thankful some honest and fair Tweeters responded to Glazer that, herself being unmarried and having no children, was being too unpleasant, seeing that the president’s daughter has long been a champion of women’s rights in the workplace and has pushed for childcare tax credit and expanded maturity leave, which by the way – ARE ALL DEMOCRATIC ISSUES!!!

Oh yeah. She and her husband are also registered Democrats, so yeah…



@ilazer @IvankaTrump

I'm very surprised that you feel mockd by pic of a woman w her child

That is an unusual reaction, where did you get it? — 2018 2020 (@babysgramma) February 9, 2017

And here’s another one…



@ilazer @IvankaTrump I've been a single working mom, a SAHM, and now a married, working mom. The picture is adorable not offensive. — Cate (@ArmyofBlonde) February 9, 2017

And one more…



@ilazer @IvankaTrump No matter who the mom is, I don't know what mom WOULDN'T tweet that picture. — Crazy Pastor (@thecrazypastor) February 9, 2017

Glazer, 29, is not new to the ‘Hater’ game, and used Twitter to sound off on Ivanka Trump last week when she was so very pleased in the fact Nordstrom was dropping Ivanka’s line of merchandise.



thank you @Nordstrom for dropping @IvankaTrump products. erry Jew I know loves nordstrom and had never bought her MERCH anyway — ilana glazer (@ilazer) February 4, 2017

As if that wasn’t enough, there’s also this tweet on Betsy Devos being confirmed as education secretary.



it's heinous. the school system was already so broken — this is murdering it. @BetsyDeVos you cheated like @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/g3NNvhRukp — ilana glazer (@ilazer) February 7, 2017

This woman is bitter, crazy, and a complete hypocrite. Plain and simple. We have wasted enough time and energy on her.