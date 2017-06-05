NBC Attacks Trump For Calling London Attack ‘TERRORISM’, Then IT Backfires!

Oh NBC…silly NBC you have really made yourselves out to be total asshats once again. Yep, they decided they wanted to be punks and jumped on their official twitter account to lash out at President Trump on Saturday for calling the London TERRORIST attack… a ‘Terrorist’ attack. Apparently, prior to confirming that the attack was in fact terrorism, President Trump retweeted a tweet from the Drudge Report labeling the attack a terror attack.

Then he tweeted from his Twitter account the following:

“We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

Sounds presidential enough, and being that he is the ACTUAL president, I would think that he get information long before those dimwits at NBC…plus you know, he has that whole intuition thing going for him too. Well, this is what happened next…

Trump’s implication, of course, was that the London attack was terrorism. Given that he’s the president of the U.S., Trump likely already had advanced intelligence of the situation. But NBC News took issue with Trump’s retweet and implication. After Trump retweeted the Drudge Report and tweeted himself, NBC tweeted from its main Twitter account that they weren’t “relaying” Trump’s Twitter message because the information he shared was “unconfirmed.” “Pres. Trump has used Twitter to share news report on London incident,” NBC tweeted. “We aren’t relaying president’s retweet, as the info is unconfirmed.”

The implication of NBC’s tweet, of course, was that Trump was sharing unreliable information. And if the replies to NBC’s tweet is any indication, that implication was clearly communicated.

“To wrap up, the president of the United States is an unreliable source,” one person said in reply to NBC’s tweet. That was the top reply with more than 4,000 “likes.”

However, SURPRISE to liberals and their fake news outlets….President Trump was right, and NBC got the biggest ‘IN YOUR FACE’ moment for putting their foot in their mouth. Good for them…they earned these.

”NBC tweeted from its main Twitter account …. “unconfirmed.””

.

Would this not also be a good description of their Russian conspiracy theory stories? Yet they printed those without hesitation. There is no doubt that NBC is trying to market themselves as the voice of reason (trying to get gain with CNN tanking) … but … they are the voice of treason in my opinion.

You would think they’d be smart enough to just wait it out to see if Trump was wrong then pounce on him but nope.

They don’t want to wait for the results of the investigations, because if you’ve been paying attention, those investigations are on a different path and it’s Obama’s administration that’s being subpoenaed (7 to date)….they’ve been caught illegally spying and unmasking not just members of Trump’s transition team, but 3,000 other civilians…James Rosen in one example where they not only went after him, but spied on his parents! Hillary makes things worse by going on and on and on about how it was EVERYONE else’s fault for her lost…everyone but her! And then comes Kathy Griffin with the fake beheading, and the left is falling apart faster than they can keep up with the insults against the administration! They are on thin ice as these investigations continue to unravel the real illegalities and corruption on the left, not the right as they wanted!

But…truth is, since when has NBC ever been a reliable source?