NETANYAHU LASHES OUT AT OBAMA OVER UN VOTE ACUSSES ONAMA OF AMBUSH

Obama is just being a little Bitch!

He hates Israel and cares more for his fellow Muslim brethren.

AP reports Israel’s prime minister lashed out at President Barack Obama on Saturday, accusing him of a “shameful ambush” at the United Nations over West Bank settlements and saying he is looking forward to working with his “friend” President-elect Donald Trump.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments came a day after the United States broke with past practice and allowed the U.N. Security Council to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem as a “flagrant violation” of international law.