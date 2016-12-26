Netanyahu Meets With Cabinet To Discuss ‘Plan Of Action’ Against UN

The Israeli government’s enraged response to the U.N. Security Council’s approval of a resolution opposing Jewish settlements in inhabited territory emphasizes its central and bitter conflict with the international community about the future of the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been insisting that there is absolutely nothing wrong with his controversial policy of building Jewish towns in occupied areas that the Palestinians, with the backing of the U.N., claim for their state. But Friday’s rebuke was a severe reminder that the often anti-Israel U.N. still consider much of everything coming from the state, a crime. Netanyahu is now placing his trust in the incoming administration of Donald Trump, which is looking good as a major supporter to embrace Israel’s right-wing platform and its West Bank settlements.

Netanyahu has been making the rounds with a series of statements criticizing the Obama Administration for abstaining and allowing the Resolution to pass on Friday, taking a bold stand against the move.

In speaking to his cabinet, Netanyahu said:



“From the information that we have, we have no doubt that the Obama Administration initiated it, stood behind it, coordinated on the wording and demanded that it be passed.”

After Friday’s vote, Netanyahu’s office said he was optimistic and looking forward to a Trump administration to help “negate the harmful effects of this absurd resolution.”

Netanyahu has since gone on a campaign to address the countries that voted in favor of the resolution. He has called off a great deal of diplomatic visits and sent for ambassadors from Security Council countries, including the U.S., on Sunday, Christmas Day.

It is still unclear how Trump might be able to help Israel out. The President-elect will be able to wield the U.S. veto to put a stop to further calls against Israel in the council, though gathering enough votes to overturn Friday’s decision may be a difficult.