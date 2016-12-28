Netanyahu Sees Trump’s TWEET- Immediately Responds With Move Not Seen In 8 Years!

After eight years I do not think that anyone is surprised that our nation’s relationship with Israel is not the best it has been in a while. In fact, there has been a real struggle there in recent times. And the reason for these strained relations can ultimately be be brought back to our current president, Barack H. Obama. He has definitely changed the dynamics of the relationship between America and the Middle East.

The situation in the Middle East is complex and dangerous. I don’t pretend to understand its complexities or have a solution for the struggles there, but I can not understand why Israel has been treated the way it has in the past eight years.

Donald Trump has already spoken out about this relationship, and he has sent an important, clear message to the world and to Israel.

Trump post a pair of tweets that together read: “We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but … not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, Jan. 20 is fast approaching!”

The Israeli leader wrote back, “President-elect Trump, thank you for your warm friendship and your clear-cut support for Israel!”

Just a few more days and we will have a new president. It is definitely going to be an interesting four years. But maybe it will be an improvement?



We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016