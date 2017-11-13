Backbreaker? NEW Allegations Against Roy Moore May Sink His Campaign

Oh boy, it turns out there are more accusers coming out against Judge Roy Moore than just Leigh Corfman, who claims that Moore sexually assaulted her in the 70s when she was just 14-years-old.

Today, next to attorney Gloria Allred, Beverly Young Nelson recited her story to astonished members of the media. As they listened to the woman’s emotional account of the acts she claims Moore forced on her at the tender age of 16, you could almost feel the noose tightening around his throat.

She is claiming that Moore grabbed her breasts, refused to allow her to leave his vehicle, and tried to force her head down to his crotch. This is not a far reach from the story we heard from Corfman, who also alleges that Moore drove her into the woods and began touching her.

“Mr. Moore reached over and began groping me, putting his hands on my breasts,” she read from her statement. “I tried to open my car door to leave, but he reached over me and locked it so I could not get out. I tried fighting him off, while yelling at him to stop, but instead of stopping he began squeezing my neck attempting to force my head into his crotch.”

“I continued to struggle,” she said as she continued her emotional recount of the events. “I was determined that I was not going to allow him to force me to have sex with him. I was terrified. HE was also trying to pull my shirt off. I thought that he was going to rape me. I was twisting and struggling and begging him to stop. I had tears running down my face.”

That’s when she claims he issued a chilling warning.

“At some point he gave up,” she said. “He then looked at me and said, ‘You are a child. I am the District Attorney of Etiwah County. If you tell anyone about this, no one will believe you.’ He then finally allowed me to open the car door and I either fell out or he pushed me out. I was on the ground as he pulled out of the parking area behind the restaurant. The passenger door was still open as he burned rubber pulling away leaving me laying there on the cold concrete in the dark.”

She also claims that he signed her yearbook, and in it he called her “beautiful.” That itself is not evidence of a crime, but if it is legitimate, it could at fuel to her story.

She said that the day following the assault, she quit her job as a waitress, as Moore would frequently visit the location and flirt with her.

Whether what she is saying is true or not, it is something worth looking into, either to prove his guilt or innocence.