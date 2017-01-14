NEW DISCOVERY Uncovered By Archaeologists In Israel- Dating Back To King Solomon Era!

There is so much debate over the validity of the bible. People everywhere work to dispute the relevance and reality of the Holy Bible. Recently the archaeological finds in Israel shed light on along disputed fact of biblical accuracy. When they uncovered this truth it took many people by surprise.

The Conservative Tribune explains,

“When we uncovered the stables, the material was so well preserved and ‘fresh’ that we could not believe it is 3,000 years old,” explained Erez Ben-Yosef, a leader of the excavation.

This new find also lent some credence to the passages in the Bible referencing wars between David and the Edomites — something historians have debated for years.

“Until now we didn’t have evidence for military conflicts in the copper mines of Timna at this period,” Ben-Yosef explained. “Moreover, they are in accord with the biblical accounts depicting wars between David and the Edomites who inhabited this region.”

Israel National News noted that this fort also suggested “long-distance connections” existed in the Mediterranean during the time of King Solomon.