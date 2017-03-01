Newest liberal idea: It’s Time for White People to Pay for Privilege: The Equality Tax

A SERIOUS article has been posted online concerning the ‘privilege of white people’. That is, that a tax should be applied to you based on the color of your skin…

Now if that ain’t racist, then racism just doesn’t exist. Oh, but according to the article that was written, if you identify in your head that you are a different race, e.g. Shawn King, then that’s okay, no tax for you.

It’s irrefutable, white people are privileged. Recognition of this basic fact of life is not enough. It’s time to take action to level the economic playing field. At a time when PoC (person of color) is still tremendously disadvantaged, despite the best efforts of affirmative action policies, something else must be done.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Current US tax policy fails to recognize the inherent economic disadvantages that PoC face on a daily basis. Racist employers, a disproportionate targeting of minorities by law enforcement, racial wage gaps, poor inner city schools; these all contribute to what is an undeniable reality for minorities. A reality that equates to an unfair economic disadvantage.

This author is insane. No seriously, insane. This is the kind of person that sees race and victim hood in everything.

To even the playing field, the privileged should pay more. I don’t know how much more, but it must be more. Let’s start at 5% as if centuries of subjugation could ever be righted by such a minuscule percentage. Certainly, the privileged can stand to spare 5% with all of their economic advantages.

Typical. Ask a leftist EXACTLY how much of any of their policies is enough to get the job done, and they will never give you a precise scientific number. Why? Because you can’t math out disillusions. Is what this article is proposing sound insane to you? I have to question every time now, because it it quite clear that everyone has gone completely mad today.