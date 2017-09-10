Newly Fired Fox New Host Eric Bolling’s 19-Year-Old Son Found Dead

Former co-host of the Fox News Channel’s The Five, and more recently of his own FNC show The Specialists, Eric Bolling, was given the heartbreaking news that his only son, Eric Chase Bolling, has been found dead. The 19 year old is a student at the University of Colorado at Boulder and was found unresponsive. No cause of death has been given. Though several publications are reporting that it was a suicide, that has not been confirmed publicly.

The senior Bolling had been fired from Fox only hours before his son’s death, due to allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct. No information, legal or otherwise, has been forthcoming about those allegations or their authenticity.

Bolling tweeted about his family’s grief. See below.

Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point. Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

Fox News made a statement about the tragedy. They said, “We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling’s son. Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family.”

And Sean Hannity, longtime Fox News host, tweeted his condolences to the Bolling family. See below.

@ericbolling To my dear friend, please know we all love you, will be here for you and your family. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 9, 2017

The media firestorm over the allegations against Bolling senior, have likely been a very trying time for the family. Whether or not they are true remains to be seen. But either way, Eric junior may have had a difficult time dealing with the stories about his father. Hopefully, it was not this negative media attention being paid to his father, along with the job loss, that contributed to the younger Bolling’s death.

Losing a child is every parent’s worst nightmare. It is an experience we never get over. It is a club no one wants to join. We join with the media in offering our sincerest condolences to the Bolling family on the loss of their precious Chase.

We do not know, at this time, why Eric Chase Bolling died. But whatever the reason, it is a loss his family will never get over. None of us have a guarantee of tomorrow. None of us know when our time on this earth will end. The best we can do is to love our people well, know how they are doing to the best of our ability to do so, and be there for them in the hard times. Let it never be said that we failed to love and help the ones we have been given. They are depending on us. That being said, we cannot control the decisions of others. But we can do our very best to make sure they feel secure and cared for and loved. Rest In Peace Chase Eric Bolling. And may your family find solace in the memories of the good times. You are loved.