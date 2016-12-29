Next Pope Tells World Exactly How To Deal With Muslim Migrants- Sounds A Lot Like Trump!

Has President-elect Trump’s brash, no-nonsense attitude rubbed off on leaders around the world? The man believed to be the next Pope has issued a statement to Christians around the world, and warning them about the dangers of mass Islamic immigration.

Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, Archibishop of Vienna, Austria said what most of us are feeling, and it sounded an awful lot like the message of President-elect.

From The Conservative Tribune:

“Will there be an Islamic conquest of Europe? Many Muslims want that and say, ‘Europe is finished,”’ he told his congregation. “We are in danger of forfeiting our Christian heritage.” His comments were made at a Sept. 12 Mass to commemorate the 1683 Battle of Vienna, when allied Christian forces defeated 90,000 Islamic invaders, Breitbart reported. Islam’s war on the church is more than symbolic. Anytime the church mentions the violence associated with radical Islam, radical Muslims react with — you guessed it — violence. After Pope Benedict XVI quoted a 14th century Byzantine emperor — “Show me just what Mohammed brought that was new, and there you will find things only evil and inhuman, such as his command to spread by the sword the faith he preached” — an Italian nun was shot and killed by Somali Muslims in retaliation.

Christians around the world need to hear these words, and take them to heart. Mass Muslim immigration is going to lead to bad things down the road. We all know how they behave when they become the majority in a country, and that’s exactly what they’re trying to do in Europe right now.

We cannot let this happen in America.