NFL’s Major ‘Beer Sponsor’ Releases Statement On Anthem Protest As Sponsors Choose To Walk

The National Football League is an American institution and has been supported by some of America’s favorite brands and products, but with the latest rash of “protests,” a lot of sponsors are having to decide whether they want to continue having their name associated with that kind of thing, or walk away.

Allen Jones, a successful Tennessee business man, has decided to pull two ads from the NFL for his businesses Check Into Cash and Hardwick Clothes, calling the League “unpatriotic” for supporting protests against the national anthem.

“Our companies will not condone unpatriotic behavior!” he said in a statement. “For the 29 states we operate in, this isn’t much to them, but it’s a lot to us. The Tombras Group is our ad agency in Knoxville and our national media buyer for both TV and radio (for Check Into Cash) and don’t look for Hardwick on the NFL either.”

This decision comes after Trump suggested companies boycott the NFL for refusing to punish the unpatriotic behavior of players who kneel during the national anthem. (Or refuse to come out of the tunnel/locker room.)

Jones may be the only one as of right now to pull his support from the League, but hopefully he won’t be the last.

One of the beautiful tings about living under capitalism is that the people have a voice in the market-place, because we can choose where we spend our money and can influence companies to behave a certain way by withholding our business. If they choose to support the NFL, then we can choose to buy from another company. It’s that simple.

A lot of people are saying that it’s unfair to punish the NFL for the player’s exercise their Constitutional rights, but here’s the thing: These are the same people complaining that the owner of Chick-fil-A supports traditional marriage and boycotting them in the effort of putting them out of business.

They don’t have any room to talk, because they have utilized the same tactics. The difference is that their boycott was fueled by progressivism and politics. The boycott of the NFL is fueled by patriotism and anger at the constant division in the United States. We are sick of people hating a country that people run to when there was trouble at home. Nobody jumps on floating doors to escape America for a better country, so boycotting her symbols is unbelievably insulting at best.