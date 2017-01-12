Nicole Kidman Issues Trump Statement-Sending SHOCK Waves Through Liberal Hollywood!

Donald Trump got elected.

Suddenly it felt like every actor, actress, singer, and public figure had a statement aimed at Donald Trump.

Nicole Kidman came out with a statement as to why she felt that America needs to change their attitude.

“I just say (Trump’s) now elected, and we as a country need to support whoever’s the president because that’s what the country’s based on,” she said recently during an interview with the BBC, as reported by The Washington Times. “Whatever, however that happened, he’s there and let’s go.”

What do you think? are you with her? I think it is time we give him a chance at least. He will definitely be shaking things up once in office. At the very least, he is introducing more variety into the political scene that is stagnated with long term career politicians.