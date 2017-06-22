Not Good: Look at Who’s Likely to Run in 2020

By Right Wing News’ Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Dear God, no! Eric Holder is considering running for the presidency in 2020. What’s worse is I can see the left wholeheartedly embracing this evil asshat. I guess they have a real shortage of Marxists that are credible enough to run, but I didn’t see this coming for some reason. Look for Holder to join with Obama and Clinton in fomenting the ‘Resistence’. Remember, he was behind Fast and Furious… he certainly doesn’t mind getting people killed for his cause.

Holder tried just attacking Trump as an attorney and it wasn’t doing enough. Now, he’ll step into the political ring. He’s a racist and a hate monger and the left loves him. Hillary Clinton’s loss forced Holder back onto the field and he’s announcing that he’s doing just that. Holder spoke Monday in the lobby of the Ronald Reagan State Building in Los Angeles in favor of a California Senate bill that would prohibit local and state police from assisting in federal immigration enforcement. So, you can see he’ll be pushing open borders and lawlessness just like his predecessor.

From The Daily Caller:

Former Attorney General Eric Holder is moving away from a behind-the-scenes role and is considering running for president in 2020, according to a Tuesday report from Yahoo News. "Up to now, I have been more behind-the-scenes. But that's about to change. I have a certain status as the former attorney general. A certain familiarity as the first African-American attorney general," Holder told Yahoo News. "There's a justified perception that I'm close to President Obama. So I want to use whatever skills I have, whatever notoriety I have, to be effective in opposing things that are, at the end of the day, just bad for the country." The former attorney general has been working against Trump administration initiatives ranging from crackdowns on illegal immigration to increased prosecutions of drug dealers. Holder further explained that Hillary Clinton's loss inspired him to step into the spotlight. "I thought, frankly, along with everybody else, that after the election, with Hillary Clinton as president, I could walk off the field," the former attorney general elaborated. "So when she didn't win, I thought, 'We'll have to see how this plays out.' But it became clear relatively soon — and certainly sooner than I expected — that I had to get back on the field and be in effective opposition."

Holder stated that the “federal government does not have the ability to force states to do things that are inherently federal in nature.” A Republican-backed bill in the House of Representatives with White House support would allow state and local jurisdictions to create their own immigration law consistent with federal statutes. The former attorney general who is from Washington, DC is seeking to use California as a launching pad for his political ambitions. He said, “California is in so many ways a trendsetter, whether it is in pop culture or in politics.”

For the last few months, Holder has quietly been serving as outside counsel to the California legislature, working with Kevin de Leon and other Democrats to craft an aggressive legal response to what they consider President Trump’s most threatening policies. In the months ahead, Holder plans to expand the scope of his opposition to Trump. Part of that expansion will center on the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, a new, Obama-backed group that’s working to prepare Democrats for 2020, when states will redraw the boundaries of their legislative and congressional districts for the first time in a decade. Holder also has an ambitious new effort that is still in its early stages, to create a national, privately funded, PAC-like organization that would develop and coordinate legal resistance strategies among various states and localities that are determined to stymie Trump. Holder is beginning to make his move and he is a formidable opponent.