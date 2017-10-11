It’s not just Harvey Weinstein: Hollywood is so sick even Terry Crews has been molested

It’s not just Harvey Weinstein: Hollywood is so sick even Terry Crews has been molested
11 Oct, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

We all know Terry Crews from one role or another, but what you may not know is that he was molested while at a “Hollywood function” sometime last year.

Since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke, a multitude of actors and actresses are speaking up, but to discover someone like Crews was victimized makes you realize that nobody is safe from the predators. People with power who know you won’t say anything because they can push you out of the industry with a couple of phone calls are using that knowledge to their advantage and are doing whatever they please to whomever they please.

Crews detailed his ordeal on Twitter in a series of posts that make it clear he has been deeply affected by not only his own experience, but the news of Harvey Weinstein’s misdeeds as well.

An unfortunate reality of the time is that men who report a sexual assault are often not believed or taken seriously, because there is a stigma that if you “allow” yourself to be victimized, you are not a “real man.” This is why men very rarely report crimes of a sexual nature.

Also, with the crimes being perpetrated by high-level people, you have to choose between your career (doing something you love and have wanted to do for quite a while) and receiving justice (maybe, if you’re really, really lucky.) Does that seem like a risk worth taking? Speak up, be shunned by the people in your industry, and having nothing come of it?

This is why almost nobody speaks out and when they do, it’s on the heels of someone who has been similarly victimized. When you realize you’re not alone, and that there are people out there in your same situation who have found the strength to speak up, it gives you that extra push to come out with your story.

If everyone in Hollywood who has been victimized in one way or another would come forward in the wake of the Weinstein story, it would purge many of the perverts from the industry, making it a safer place for everyone including aspiring actors and actresses who may currently be experiencing something similar to what Weinstein put his victims through.

I hope more people speak up about the abuse they’ve suffered at the hands of Hollywood’s biggest perverts, and force them out of the business. You should profit off of the people you victimize.

Sierra Marlee

More articles by Sierra Marlee

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend