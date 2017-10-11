It’s not just Harvey Weinstein: Hollywood is so sick even Terry Crews has been molested

We all know Terry Crews from one role or another, but what you may not know is that he was molested while at a “Hollywood function” sometime last year.

Since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke, a multitude of actors and actresses are speaking up, but to discover someone like Crews was victimized makes you realize that nobody is safe from the predators. People with power who know you won’t say anything because they can push you out of the industry with a couple of phone calls are using that knowledge to their advantage and are doing whatever they please to whomever they please.

Crews detailed his ordeal on Twitter in a series of posts that make it clear he has been deeply affected by not only his own experience, but the news of Harvey Weinstein’s misdeeds as well.

This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. (1/Cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. (2/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk. (3/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I was going to kick his ass right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. (4/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

“240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho” would be the headline the next day. (5/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.

(6/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

That night and the next day I talked to everyone I knew that worked with him about what happened. (7/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did. (8/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. (9/cont.) × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. (10/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No)(11/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I love what I do. But it’s a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that. (12/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

He knows who he is. But sumtimes Uhav2 wait & compare notes w/ others who’ve been victimized in order 2gain a position of strength. (13cont) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. (14/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Hollywood is not the only business we’re this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone. (15/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless. (16/end) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

An unfortunate reality of the time is that men who report a sexual assault are often not believed or taken seriously, because there is a stigma that if you “allow” yourself to be victimized, you are not a “real man.” This is why men very rarely report crimes of a sexual nature.

Also, with the crimes being perpetrated by high-level people, you have to choose between your career (doing something you love and have wanted to do for quite a while) and receiving justice (maybe, if you’re really, really lucky.) Does that seem like a risk worth taking? Speak up, be shunned by the people in your industry, and having nothing come of it?

This is why almost nobody speaks out and when they do, it’s on the heels of someone who has been similarly victimized. When you realize you’re not alone, and that there are people out there in your same situation who have found the strength to speak up, it gives you that extra push to come out with your story.

If everyone in Hollywood who has been victimized in one way or another would come forward in the wake of the Weinstein story, it would purge many of the perverts from the industry, making it a safer place for everyone including aspiring actors and actresses who may currently be experiencing something similar to what Weinstein put his victims through.

I hope more people speak up about the abuse they’ve suffered at the hands of Hollywood’s biggest perverts, and force them out of the business. You should profit off of the people you victimize.