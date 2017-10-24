There are Now 400 Scientific Papers in 2017 Say ‘Global Warming’ Is a Myth

Progressives are having an increasingly difficult time holding onto the delusion that man-made climate change is a “consensus” among scientists. At one point, that was a major talking point of theirs, almost daring someone to reject the word of science.

Now that we’re discovering there was a lot of sketchy shenanigans going down surround the study of “climate change.” we’ve seen an increasing number of papers being published that call “global warming” a myth. Are these scientists just trying to distance themselves from the impropriety or is there actually nothing to the climate change scare?

James Delingpole reported earlier in 2017 that there were a shocking 58 scientific papers asserting that climate change is a hoax. Since that report, the number has skyrocketed to above 400.

These papers all state that the hype and hysteria surrounding “climate change” and “global warming” is not reflected by the actual data that is being collected around the world.

“Modern temperatures, sea levels, and extreme weather events are neither unusual nor unprecedented,” state these reports. “Many regions of the Earth are cooler now than they have been for most of the last 10,000 years.”

“Natural factors such as the Sun (106 papers), multi-decadal oceanic-atmospheric oscillations such as the NAO, AMO/PDO, ENSO (37 papers), decadal-scale cloud cover variations, and internal variability in general have exerted a significant influence on weather and climate changes during both the past and present,” they note. “Detecting a clear anthropogenic forcing signal amidst the noise of unforced natural variability may therefore be difficult.”

Wow, outstanding, liberals are so stupid that they’ve been tricked by the sun. This is just glorious.

“And current emissions-mitigation policies, especially related to the advocacy for renewables, are often costly, ineffective, and perhaps even harmful to the environment,” they conclude. “On the other hand, elevated CO2 and a warmer climate provide unheralded benefits to the biosphere (i.e., a greener planet and enhanced crop yields).”

Basically, we’ve wasted a significant amount of money on a cause that is propped up by fake science and false assertions. Gee, it’s almost like there was an entire political movement that has been saying this the whole time. Almost.

So now that liberals don’t have that magical MUH CONSENSUS on their side, they’re going to be forced to actually look into the opposition (stop laughing, it could happen) and discover that perhaps they were wrong. I mean, pigs could fly and hell could freeze over as well, but we’ll have to see.