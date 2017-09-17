Now They’re Coming For Ben Franklin: Dallas School District Weighing Renaming Schools Named After Franklin, Jefferson And Madison
There’s an outbreak of Liberal stupidity in Texas, and it needs to be turned back quickly. These kind of decisions will make it extremely difficult for Democrats to attract support from White voters.
Daily Caller reports Dallas Independent School District included schools named after three of America’s Founding Fathers on a list of schools that the district is exploring renaming.×
The DISD administration has already recommended renaming four schools named after Confederate generals, including Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. The district is conducting additional research on whether to rename at least 20 other schools named after historical figures. The list of schools, posted by DISD board member Dustin Marshall on Facebook Saturday night, includes schools named after Ben Franklin, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison.
