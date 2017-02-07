NY “professor” who had LIBERAL meltdown at Gavin McInnes, makes nasty “lobster porn”

No, you read that headline correctly. “Lobster porn.” There’s not enough bleach in the world to remove that mental image, is there?

Well if you were concerned that there would be any actual lobsters involved, you’re in luck. If you were concerned that this potentially-chemically imbalanced “professor” is involved… well I have some bad news for you.

Grab the puke pail.

Many of you have probably seen the viral video going around of a NY professor cursing at cops because there were doing their jobs. Terrible, I know, but apparently that’s what makes her tick. [LANGUAGE WARNING]

“You’re not here to protect these students from Nazis,” yelled Goyette in her now-infamous tirade. “This is completely fucked up!” Addressing the crowd, Goyette called the police “fucking assholes” and accused them of being “proud boys”—supporters of McInnes. “These are kids who are trying to learn about humanity,” said Goyette of the adult protesters who showed up to violently disrupt the event with pepper spray. “They’re trying to learn about human rights. And I guess racism and xenophobia, and LGBTQ rights, and you’re letting these fucking neo-Nazis near here. You should kick their ass.”

Watch the video below:

What you may not know is what this creepy critter does in her off time.

Well it turns out that she’s as crazy in private as she is in public.

From Heat Street:

Goyette, who lists her position as a lecturer and museum educator for the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, hosts some of her artistic creations on her website. Her art consists almost entirely of weird feminist lobster-themed video pornography with titles like Masshole Love, Lobstapus/Lobstapussy, and Touch My Hull. The links are not safe for work. In the videos and still photos, Goyette dresses up in a variety of low-rent lobster costumes and has simulated sex with various men wearing prosthetic penises. The artist also produced an “empowering feminist porno” called Ghost Bitch: Arise from the Gallows to honor her ancestor who died during the Salem Witch Trials. So what’s the point of all this? In her own words: Many know her as Lobsta Girl, and Goyette has filmed her interspecies pornos detailing the sex lives of lobsters internationally. Originally, Goyette adopted the sexually aggressive female lobster as a primary character she performed live to promote female agency. We don’t care if you’re really into watersports (lobsters communicate by urinating on each other’s faces) and sticking your pleodods into lobster people, but dressing it up as an artistic message to promote feminism doesn’t make it easy for anyone to take your message seriously.

Should… should we call someone? This lady is clearly not well.