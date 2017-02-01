What Obama Should Care About: At least 50 killed, 300 shot in Chicago so far in January,

ABC Chicago reports a liquor store clerk shot on Chicago’s North Side was the latest victim in a month where the gun violence has surged as police try to get it under control.

According to the latest reports on crime numbers for January, most of the murders occurred on the South and West sides of the city.

Chicago police said last year that 51 people were murdered in January 2016. Chicago Police Chief Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Tuesday that 50 people were murdered in that time period.

So far in 2017, reports said at least 52 people have been murdered and about 300 people were shot. That’s slightly higher than in the same period last year. Guglielmi said Tuesday that 50 people had been murdered so far this year.

The latest shooting happened Monday night at a liquor store in the 2000-block of West Division Street in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood.

Police said a man walked into D&D Food & Liquors around 10:25 p.m. and got into an argument with a 26-year-old employee. The fight escalated when the suspect pulled out a gun. The confrontation spilled out into the street.