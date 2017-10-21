Obama Emerges From Shadows To Tell Americans What To Do Because TRUMP Is “Divisive”

I’m tired of everyone thinking that President’s are people we should listen to. Who cares what these pompous pricks have to say about anything? This is especially annoying when the person is no longer the president. Aren’t they supposed to go on vacation and write a book or take up some hobby like painting or woodworking? Or how about building a presidential library that no one cares about and is destroying people’s lives?

The former divider-in-chief just can’t go away. At a campaign event for Ralph Northam in Virginia, Obama had the audacity to claim that “we have politicians trying to get the base all riled up because it provides a short-term tactical advantage.” “If you had to win a campaign by dividing people, you’re not gonna be able to govern them,” he added. “You won’t be able to unite them later, if that’s how you start.”

I vacillate between thinking politicians are retarded or cunning. They can’t be both, right? Wasn’t he the king of this divide crap? And yet, maybe Obama was surrounded by sycophants in his cabinet and the mainstream media so much that he actually believes he did a good job as the president, that he brought the country closer together during his tenure. You need the ego of a Greek god to get the job, maybe I’m underestimating the maxim that absolute power corrupts absolutely.

He added, “Folks don’t feel good right now about what they see. They don’t feel as if our public life reflects our best.”

Oh, you mean people on your side of the aisle don’t feel good about what they see. Yeah, because people like us had to endure 8 years of your stupid health insurance scheme, bailouts for the big banks, your idiotic rants about gun violence, or the race baiting with Trayvon Martin. I could go on and on.

Obama: "If you have to win a campaign by dividing people, you're not going to be able to govern them. You won't be able to unite them later" pic.twitter.com/TPAkycVMXQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 19, 2017

I can’t stand politicians. They don’t care about people, they only care about themselves and getting elected. I can’t stand political parties. Their only existence is to win elections and shill for liars. We need a little more honesty in this country, and less people concerned about politics. Why don’t you and Michelle go hang out on some island and never talk to us again.