Obama Makes ASININE Comment On Race That’s Now Causing His Sanity To Be Questioned

Obama has said a lot of bizarre things over the years, but this is is something you just have to hear to believe. In fact, you may want to read it several times in order to actually grasp the enormity of the stupidity.

Don’t worry, this article isn’t going anywhere. If you need to go take a walk and try to process what you read and then come back again, we’ll be right here.

In an interview with The Atlantic‘s Ta-Nehisi Coates, Obama was asked about “how he came to think of himself as black, and why.” Apparently there is some confusion regarding the matter, because Obama is half white and half black. It appears to be that liberals think you can only be one or the other, and you have to choose.

Because science is hard.

Obama’s response? You might want to sit down for this.

“Well, part of my understanding of race is that it’s more of a social construct than a biological reality.”

If you wanna take that breather I mentioned earlier, now would be the time, because it gets better.

“And in that sense, if you are perceived as African American, then you’re African American.”

I guess that gets Rachel Dolezal and Shaun King off the hook! You know, the white people who so badly wanted to be black that they slathered on fake tan like moisturizer and appointed themselves voices of the black community?

Yes, it’s true that a lot of people call Obama “the first black President” despite the fact that he is only half black. Yes, it’s true that many people only voted for Obama because of the fact that he is viewed as “black” despite the fact that he is only half black. But that is a discussion that needs to take place within the liberal community, who believes you are only as ethnic as your physical characteristics.