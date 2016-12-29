Obama Makes Calculating Move, ABANDONS “Smooth Transition” – Trump Responds With BRUTAL Move

So much for the smooth transition of power from Barack Obama to Donald Trump. It seems lately That President Obama is doing everything in his power to sabotage, and essentially hurt not only the incoming President, but Americans everywhere.

The President has very clear in his recent statements, and just like the egotistical man that he is, he just can’t ride off into the sunset. He has to get a few potshots off before he leaves. What is really happening is that the legacy of Barack Hussein Obama is crumbling before his eyes, and no matter how hard his friends in the media try to prop him up, the decay is showing. Everything he has done in the name of his Marxist, progressive ideals has not worked and in fact, has crippled the U.S. in every way.

Right after their meeting in the White House, Obama started taking low blows at the President-Elect, claiming he wasn’t ready to handle the mantle of the President…He even went as far as to claim that he could have beat him in a Presidential race if he had ran again.

Trump, as we all know, really can’t let things go when it comes to a personal joust or challenge, and found the time to respond back to the man:



President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

It sounds like the gloves are definitely off on this one.

Here’s what the President said that provoked the Tweet:

“In the wake of the election and Trump winning, a lot of people have suggested that somehow, it really was a fantasy. What I would argue is, is that the culture actually did shift, that the majority does buy into the notion of a one America that is tolerant and diverse and open and full of energy and dynamism.”

“The problem is, it doesn’t always manifest itself in politics, right? You know, I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it.”