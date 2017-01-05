Obama Is OUTTA HERE In 16 Days-Look What Was Spotted Outside White House

It has been eight years since the Obama family moved into the White House. President Barack H. Obama was inaugurated in 2008, now two terms, tons of debt, terrifying race relations, and a horrific health care system later it is time for him to get ready to go.

Please do not get me wrong. I think that the Obama presidency has done some things right. But overall, his presidency turned out to be exactly what I feared it would be. So many Americans have suffered over the last eight years. The policies created have hit middle class Americans hard. And they are ready for a new presidency to be introduced.

Cue: best white house photo EVER.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

We are just over two weeks away from Donald Trump’s inauguration and the Obamas look like they are getting ready to move out.

They are moving out of the house that Michelle Obama famously spoke of in the Democratic National Convention this past year. Saying,

“…I wake up in a house that was built by slaves, and I watch my daughters — two beautiful black young women — head off to school, waving goodbye to their father, the president of the United States.”

Powerful words for sure. And they leave you wondering what direction our country will move in from here on out. I Can only hope it is a good change and a good direction. Our nation has suffered greatly at times. But when we make those changes in our own lives and in our own homes, we are changing our country for better.