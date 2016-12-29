Obama Pushes To ALTER America’s Landscape With MASSIVE Executive Order- Ulterior Motive?

Obama isn’t going to just fade into the sunset like a normal outgoing President. No, he’s going to put up as much of a fight as possible, making it harder for Trump to immediately implement his agenda.

He’s going to wrap the office in so much red tape and silly things that need to be undone so he can get on CNN and MSNBC and say “See, he’s not doing anything for the people.” That’s my prediction anyway, but sadly, it sounds totally possible.

You would think that the government has more than enough American land, considering that it’s not within their constitutional duty. Apparently President Obama disagrees with that idea, and has signed yet another piece of paper stating that 1.5M acres across Utah and Nevada are now “national monuments.”

Western Journalism:

The Bears Ears National Monument in Utah will cover 1.35 million acres. Native American tribes consider the land sacred. The 300,000-acre Gold Butte National Monument outside Las Vegas includes includes rock art, artifacts and fossils.

Lawmakers have vowed to fight this action, including Sen. Mike Lee who took to Twitter to express his outrage.

I will work tirelessly with Congress & incoming Trump administration to honor the will of Utahns and undo this monument designation. #utpol — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) December 28, 2016

The San Juan County commissioners also objected to the land grab:

“The push for a monument did not originate from those most impacted by this decision. Instead, it came from outside special interest groups who used deception and collusion to drown out local voices,” they said in a statement.

Even the Utah Attorney General isn’t having any of this:

“It is extremely disappointing that President Obama has declared another national monument here in Utah, ignoring the voices of so many in our state, particularly those closest to the designated space,” Reyes said. “By significantly restricting access to a large portion of public lands in Utah, the President weakens land management capabilities and fails to protect those the Antiquities Act intended to benefit,” he added.

We have to stop allowing our government to engage in unconstitutional behaviors. Let’s hope Trump can put an end to this.