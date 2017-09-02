Obama Ready To Build Presidential Library, Will Only Hire Contractors Who Use Diverse Employees

Normally when a person is asking for bids for a contract, he wants the best person for the job. He wants the person who will bring the greatest quality for the lowest cost. Simple enough. But, of course, the former divider-in-chief, has to have it his own twisted way.

The Obama Foundation is requiring the contractors to subcontract with “diverse suppliers” and would have to meet a minimum of 50% of diversity. This doesn’t only include the normal definition of firms from women and minority-owned firms to also include veteran-, disabled- or LGBTQ-owned firms.

Because the definition of “inclusive hiring” is widened, the foundation is asking that at least 35 percent of contracts need to go to minority-owned firms.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

I guess it’s not all bad. I still have my white privilege! This will lessen it by exactly 35% because privilege is something we can measure with privilege meters. Do you have white skin? Congratulations, your life is automatically easy. I mean, you can buy band-aids with your skin color and minorities can’t. What a life.

Does white privilege include having a military veteran’s charity pushed out of Chicago to make way for the Obama Library? Or does it include using $100 million of taxpayer money to build your “legacy project.”

Wait, wait, I’m starting to see it now. If I was the president, my library wouldn’t have all these objections and people wouldn’t be so wary of spending $70 million per year of taxpayer money to upkeep the library. I’m white, so my library corruption and legacy project would be totally cool with everyone. I feel like I’m beginning to understand the white privilege game. Here’s the thing. No one cares about the color of your skin anymore except for racists. I’m not a racist, I don’t care what your skin color is. Simple right?

If these minority based firms were already good enough to win the bids outright, then there wouldn’t be this need to have diversity based hires. I guess I’m giving too much credit to the former president. He’s not exactly a capitalist and has a tenuous grasp on basic economics. So I guess this makes sense in that context. Spending more money on an inferior product is a surefire way to waste taxpayer money. $500 million is the estimate, but knowing how governments works and how their estimates turn out to be complete crap, I wouldn’t be surprised if this library ending up costing billions of dollars. All so people can go look at Obama’s records and papers? Give me a break, only the worst sycophants will want to have anything do to with this behemoth of a project. I agree with these guys.