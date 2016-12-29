URGENT: Obama Signs “Midnight” Executive Actions- Costing U.S. Economy $6 Billion!

Obama is going to spend taxpayer money right up until the very end. He’s spent yet another $6B in midnight regulations regarding energy policy.

The American Action Forum broke down the cost to the American people, and it’s positively frightening. Just another example of the government spending more money they don’t have.

The Conservative Tribune covered the financial analysis of the uber-expensive regulations.

“These five measures alone could impose $5.1 billion in costs and more than 350,000 paperwork burden hours,” AAF wrote. “In addition, three other rules in proposed form could add $898 million in burdens and 146,000 paperwork hours, for a cumulative total of nearly $6 billion in potential midnight costs and nearly 500,000 burden hours from the two agencies.”

Amy Harder at The Wall Street Journal posted about this on the day before the 2016 election.

The Obama administration is readying at least 5 big environmental rules to issue in the two months between the election & Inauguration Day. pic.twitter.com/6EZVy3OLWr — Amy Harder (@AmyAHarder) November 7, 2016

Reports indicate that four of the rules are to originate with the EPA and the final one within the Department of Interior.

They are to regulate “methane production on public lands, renewable fuel standards, stream protection, offshore oil and gas leasing and renewable development on federal lands.”

A conservative commentator at WSJ, Kimberly A. Strassel, also noted that Obama may be planning to sign additional regulations “on commodities speculation, immigrant workers and for-profit colleges — among others.”

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Obama is desperately trying to wrap the government in red tape ahead of the transition to a Trump presidency. The part that is so offensive is that he continues to spend extravagant amounts of taxpayer dollars on less-than-critical regulations.