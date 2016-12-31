Obama Unleashes Sanctions- Now Russia HUMILIATES CNN By Exposing ‘FAKE NEWS’

CNN has now come under fire from Russian officials Friday for allegedly reporting on “fake news” in connection with Russia’s reaction to the sanctions President Barack Obama has issued against the them.

On Thursday, Obama expelled 35 Russian intelligence operatives, closed two diplomatic compounds and banned several intelligence-affiliated individuals, agencies and companies as a result of the hacking of Democratic National Committee emails perpetrated by Russia.

Before any response was given by Russia, CNN reported that “Russian authorities ordered the closure of the Anglo-American School of Moscow,” and cited a vague source like “a U.S. official briefed on the matter.”

The K-12 school, operated by the U.S., British, and Canadian embassies, holds about 1,200 students from 60 different nations around the world.

CNN also chose to report that “the order also closes access to the US embassy vacation house in Serebryany Bor, near Moscow.”

There’s just one problem. Neither happened, according to Russian officials, who responded Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Russia would take no punitive steps against the United States.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova communicated via Facebook what the Russian government thought of the accusation:



“U.S. officials ‘anonymously informed’ their media that Russia closed the Anglo-American School in Moscow as a retaliatory measure, that’s a lie.”

“Apparently, the White House has completely lost its senses and began inventing sanctions against its own children…You should not write that ‘Moscow denied…. Or Moscow will not…”. Write as it is: ‘The CNN TV channel and other Western media have again spread false information citing official American sources.’”

The school’s Facebook page also verified what Zakharova had stated, saying it “is planning to open as scheduled following the New Year break.”

Forbes reported on the mainstream medias mistake in relying on ‘fake news’ by writing: “The CNN story of the closure remains on its website as part of a larger article on Obama’s sanctions. No correction was issued. No call to the school was reported by CNN.”