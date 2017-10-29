Obama’s Campaign Funneled $972,000 To Leftist Law Firm That Secretly Funded Fusion GPS

So as it turns out, Hillary Clinton might not be the only corrupt, slimy Democrat who had a hand in the creation and distribution of the “Trump dossier” which we all know by now has been roundly debunked by every news source that matters.

Well now we’re learning that the Obama campaign organization actually supplied the law firm that paid Fusion GPS with somewhere near $1M in since April of 2016.

We’re finding out that “Obama For America” paid approximately $972,000 to Perkins Coie, according to FEC filings. For those who haven’t been keep up, Perkins Coie funneled money to Fusion GPS, the creators of the dossier that slandered the President. Oh, and Hillary also gave them money.

Are we on the same page now? Excellent. Let’s continue.

So Obama gave them a large sum of money, and Hillary has given them money, and they were directed by both the Clinton campaign and the DNC to retrieve dirt on the Republican Presidential nominee. Of course, what they came back with was so outrageous that even liberals couldn’t believe it, no matter how hard they tried. (And I assure you, they tried.)

None of the allegations made in the dossier, put together by British spy Christopher Steele, (who now needs to find another line of work) could be independently verified, and many were flat-out refuted. The spy’s lawyers later admitted that none of his work was verified by anyone, but also wasn’t meant to be made public. (Thanks Buzzfeed.)

On the FEC filings, these payments made by OFA were simply labeled “legal services,” and there were no other defining factors. To put this in perspective, the same group spent nearly $4.5M getting Obama re-elected in 2012, before they re-created themselves in an effort to help him implement his agenda in his remaining term.

Similarly, Hillary Clinton’s FEC filings show that she paid nearly $5.1M to Perkins Coie in exchange for the information in 2016, and the DNC paid out nearly $5.4M. This goes to show that I’m clearly in the wrong line of work.

But seriously, this is actually a huge problem and needs to be addressed as soon as possible, especially if it’s possible that Hillary Clinton will run again in 2020. (Shake your head all you want, we both know that stranger things have happened.)

She needs to be held accountable for this as well as a laundry list of other misdeeds she committed while a public servant. Let’s hope 2017 is the year for that.