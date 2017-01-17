The Obama’s In Just ONE Moving Day Picture

Barack Obama and his family are moving this week. They will be spending two weeks on vacation in Palm Springs before moving into their new home a few doors down from Ivanka Trump and her family. Everyday more pictures come in of the families moving efforts. This most recent picture has some people a little concerned.

The Federalist Papers Project questions the picture saying:



Moving van outside the Obama's new home in Kalorama. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/GZVf5aPN3o — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) January 16, 2017

Did they run off with some items that actually belong to the American people? Like the Clintons famously did in 2001? Back then they booked it with almost $200,000 worth of gifts that should have remained at the White House. The gifts included artwork, flatware, furniture, china and rugs. Spotted in front of the Obama’s new home was a truck from Cadogan Tate, a company that specializes in “fine art and house removals.” It was unloading boxes of fine art. The company has two U.S. offices in New York and Los Angeles. Its website states “Cadogan Tate moves and stores personal possessions, commercial assets, valuable works of art and priceless furnishings for individuals, companies, auction houses, galleries, collectors and interior designers the world over.” Obama and his family will leave Washington on Friday for a two-week vacation in Palm Springs while Trump settles into the White House and the rest of their belongings are moved in.