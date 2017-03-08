O’Reilly DROPS THE HAMMER on Obama: ‘Guilty of Subversion’

There are Trump haters out there that say his campaign worked with the Russians, in derailing Hillary Clinton’s chances to be the president. However, that is an accusation that has angered the president and in fact has tied up his administration with ridiculous unwanted controversy.

It shows too, in a tweet over the weekend, it is apparent that he believes that Barack Obama himself ordered phone taps at the Trump Tower. Now, because of this, all hell is breaking loose.

Unfortunately, there stands only two facts in this plague of accusations. Only two.

First, the calls between General Michael Flynn and the Russian ambassador were tapped by somebody. A portion of those conversations were given to “The Washington Post”

So … exactly who tapped the call? We don’t know….well we do, but we don’t.

Second, President Obama did allow Attorney General Loretta Lynch to change the way U.S. intelligence agencies share unconfirmed data. That happened in January, only a few days before President Obama left office.

It used to be that these agencies would be forced to guard their secrets. Now however, the NSA is allowed to give them to other agencies, EVEN if the information, or intelligence is NOT confirmed yet.

Guess what the results of this change are? It results in the leaks sprouting out all over the nation now in regards to everything and anything related to the new administration. They are left without cover.

All leaks…that lead to damaging the Trump administration and their ability to even begin working at their jobs. They are conflicted with having to fight off the leaks instead.

So, why do you think President Obama changed the intel standards. We won’t know…well we do, but we don’t.

Donald Trump however, believes that it was to sabotage his incoming administration.

At this folks, this is the only factual information we can give you, but practice discernment, and you may understand it more completely. Just saying.

All the rest is opinion, propaganda, and simple speculation…

Here, check out this video… it may add to your bank of knowledge.

First though…a few little tidbits if info.

Here’s this exchange from Sunday’s “Meet the Press”:

TODD: If the FBI, for instance, had a FISA court order some sort for a surveillance, would that the information you would know or not know?

CLAPPER: Yes.

TODD: You would be told this?

CLAPPER: I would know that.

TODD: If there was a FISA court order or something like this?

CLAPPER: Yes, something like this, absolutely.

TODD: And at this point, you can’t confirm or deny whether that exists?

CLAPPER: I can deny it.

I’d say that is pretty definitive. Our president, President Trump has asked for an investigation. We hope that will happen but this whole thing is still terrible for our country. Sad but true.

Our credibility as a nation is going to be damaged all over the world, and the federal government’s ability to even operate because of the left is being impeded.

I say let Congress do its job and investigate. Throw Gowdy on as lead, and go for it. Yes?

