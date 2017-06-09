OUTRAGE Ensues As Saudi Soccer Team REFUSES To Stand In Silence For London Victims

Well here’s a bunch of scumbags who are obviously incompatible with humanity. The Saudi Arabian soccer team had the audacity to refuse to line up and respect a moment of silence that was held for the victims of the London Bridge attack. Their excuse? “It is not in keeping with our culture” Yet another case, of unwillingness to show respect for other countries way and yet expecting the world to conform to theirs at the sametime.

During the moment of silence the Saudi players stood in their playing position, instead of lining up together, and even those on the bench refused to stand to show respect. Critics of their actions said it was disrespectful and claimed it also reflected the Saudis could sympathize with the killers of non-Muslims, this of course is their opinion.

Others are stating that Muslim respect for the dead just differs from that of the rest of the world. They show their respect through prayer, giving to charity, and speaking highly of the the dead, however they do not observe a silence.

Am I wrong to say that it still does not feel right? It is but a moment of reverence for the dead that died in terror. Their last moments were in horror and utter fear for their lives. Giving a few seconds in their memory should not have been made into such a big deal by these Saudi players. All they had to do was stand in silence…and not be disruptive. But I guess it’s too much to ask despite their demands to respect their ways…

The World Cup qualifier match ended in a 3-2 victory for Australia. A spokesman for the Football Federation Australia told Daily Mail Australia he was informed before the match that the Saudi team would not take part. ‘The FFA sought agreement from the Asian Football Confederation and the Saudi national team to hold a minute’s silence in memory of those lost in Saturday night’s terror bombings in London and in particular the two Australian women,” the spokesman said.

“Both the AFC and the Saudi team agreed that the minute of silence could be held.

“The FFA was further advised by Saudi team officials that this tradition was not in keeping with Saudi culture and they would move to their side of the field and respect our custom whilst taking their own positions on the field.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

“The local broadcaster, FOXSPORTS, was informed of this prior to the minute’s silence taking place.”

Around 85 to 95 per cent of Saudi Arabian citizens are Sunni Muslims, with 10 to 15 per cent practising Shia Islam. Christians are forbidden from worshipping publicly.

Shia imam Sheikh Mohammad Tawhidi told the Mail the Saudi team’s decision not to participate was not about the practice being un-Islamic, but because the dead were non-Muslim.

“[Muslims] regularly mourn over a person if a leader dies or if there is an attack of some kind,” he said.

“They did not stop for a moment of silence because according to Wahhabi Islam – which governs Saudi Arabia – it is not wrong or a sin for a Muslim to kill a non-Muslim. In their eyes, the attackers are martyrs who are going to paradise.

“If they stand for a minute of silence, they are against their Muslim brothers who fought for jihad and fought the ‘infidels’.

“He noted this may not be the personal view of every player within the team, but they would have been ‘ridiculed’ in Saudi Arabia had they commemorated the victims of the London terrorist attack.”

I wish the entire Western world would say to all Muslim demands within the country, YOUR customs and demands are not in keeping with our culture. But…that’s not very tolerant I guess or something like that.

There you have, ladies and gentlemen. Proof positive that multiculturalism is a one-way street. Don’t expect any reciprocity from “our Middle Eastern brothers.”

Look at the faces of the Australian players…you can read them like a book.