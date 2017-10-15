OUTRAGE! Sanctuary City Allows Illegal Alien To Stay In U.S. Then He Kills Sheriff

A year after killing a sheriff’s deputy in Johnson County, Kansas, a criminal illegal alien has pled guilty to that crime. Adrian Espinosa-Flores was driving with a blood alcohol level of over twice the legal limit, and while driving under the influence, rammed his car into a parked SUV and a sheriff’s vehicle, killing Master Deputy Brandon Collins who was conducting a routine traffic stop. At the time Espinosa-Flores admitted he had been drinking. The criminal illegal alien pled guilty to charges of reckless second degree murder.

But the question is, did this really need to happen? Or could it have been prevented? And the unfortunate answer is that, yes, had certain jurisdictions followed US immigration law properly, this criminal would have been deported and unable to kill a sheriff’s deputy.

In Los Angeles County, this illegal alien was convicted of DUI. LA County did not notify ICE of this fact. Also, in 2013 in Overland Park, Kansas, the Police Department arrested him for driving without a license. And they did not notify ICE either. So here’s a criminal illegal alien being arrested and convicted in two places, with neither reporting these facts to ICE. As a result, an officer in Kansas is dead.

US Senators Charles Grassley (R-IA) and Andy Alcock (R-KS) wrote to Jeh Johnson, the DHS Secretary at the time of this incident, to open an investigation into the fact that LA County failed to report. They said, “It appears that Flores was able to evade removal by taking advantage of at least one sanctuary jurisdiction. As a result, a law enforcement officer was killed, allegedly by Flores while again driving under the influence.”

A spokesperson for ICE, Shawn Neudauer, said, “ICE was not notified by authorities in California or Kansas of either arrest.”

Grassley and Alcock drew the conclusion that, “It seems Deputy Collins died at the hands of someone who broke our laws and should not have been allowed to remain in the United States following his multiple interactions with law enforcement.”