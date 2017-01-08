OUTRAGE: Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s Replacement Labels Illegal Immigrants In The Most PC Way Possible…

Whether you were fond of the man or not, Maricopa County, Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio was one of the strongest and most outspoken proponents on illegal immigration, despite the anti-American open borders policies of the Obama regime who he and Arizonians were constantly fighting against. Every resident who lives in Arizona or along it’s border knows, the state has a huge problem will illegal immigration and drug trafficking coming through. There is no respect of the law or culture, and overloading our social programs at the cost of the American taxpayers seems to play a major role in the enticement.

But now there’s a newly elected replacement for Arpaio, the proverbial “new sheriff in town,” is changing Arpaio’s tough stance on enforcing existing immigration laws. The new guy, Paul Penzone, is using language to tell illegal aliens, “Come on in.”

So what makes the man even crumbier than your typical open borders type? He has redefined the word “illegal alien” to “undocumented immigrant,” and is referring to these illegals as “guests.”…

Guest are invited to the party in the first place right? If they weren’t invited, that makes them what?

Intruders.

In an interview with local news, Paul Penzone rolled out his new PC term:

“We really need to work with the guests who are here in our nation and are pursuing citizenship, and separate that from those who are committing crimes and make sure that we are just a caring community that is serious about public safety.”

Can we go back and look up the word, “guest,” Paul Penzone, and stop altering the true meaning? Up doesn’t mean down and left doesn’t mean right and a “guest” is someone who has actually been INVITED. So who invited them all to come in without documentation and eat up a huge chunk of taxpayer money? Who invited them to enter our country illegally and total ignore and disrespect our laws?