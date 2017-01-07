Outraged Feminists Now Demanding ‘Safe Spaces’ Where NO MAN Is Permitted…

The American Left, as represented by feminists, is concerned about women being “equal”. So much so that they are promoting private clubs for women only, you know, so they can get away from men. Because as always, in the twisted minds of Progressives, the answer to perceived injustice and unfairness is to create more injustice and unfairness by voluntarily segregating people. Separate but equal…where have we heard that before?

Now to be perfectly clear, these women are welcome to have whatever club they want, within legal limits. But let’s not whine and moan about the glass ceiling if our answer to it is to build a glass ladies club of our own. Visions of children’s clubhouses with adorably hand written signs saying “No boys allowed”, come to mind. Only when it’s so-called grownups doing it, using fancy fonts on fancy buildings, it’s not so adorable any more. Time to grow up ladies. Until we understand that excluding people or running away from people is not going to help anyone, nothing changes.

These new women’s clubs, among them The Wing in NYC and Rise Collaborative in St. Louis, are claiming to answer a need for women to be safe and away from anyone with a Y chromosome. According to Stacy Taubman, founder of Rise Collaborative, “Women are craving community, connection, and confidence, and that’s what we’re going to give them.” So…apparently women can only get those things by not being around men? Ok then.

We have come full circle. These non-inclusive women who are creating these exclusionary clubs are returning to a segregationist philosophy. Is it legal? Probably. Is it a healthy outlook on life and our diverse culture? Probably not. Wonder how long it’ll be before a man sues them for discrimination?

The Wing’s website tells us that it “was born out of the belief that women need and deserve a multi-purpose space designed to make their lives easier, and that magic is created when women gather together.”

Ladies, life is easier and magic is created when we ALL gather together. It’s called doing life together. Is there benefit to gathering with those of our own gender, whatever that may be, to support one another? Yes, for men and for women. But is it healthy to actually create a club that excludes the others like a 5 year old would? No. We can get together on our time without making a business out of exclusion.