OUTRAGEOUS! Democrats Demand Mar-a-Lago Membership List From Trump

Two Senate Democrats are hounding President Trump to release the membership list from his Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida. Citing the usual blather about undue influence or safety precautions, the two Senators, Udall and Whitehouse, followed their ridiculous demand with the remark that if Trump wants to “dispel any suspicions” about the wealthy members having access to the President, he should release the list.

And then they whined about how the initiation fee, 200K, is off limits to all but the wealthiest people. Yep, that’s how it works Senators. Clubs set their own membership rules. And they are not bound by your whiny income inequality social justice warrior complaints. As Senators, no doubt you both have exclusive access to things like expensive private schools and clubs, that most Americans don’t. Is that unfair too?

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Mind your own business and let Trump mind his. No, in America the government does not get to demand private membership lists. It’s PRIVATE. Now, go have a scotch at your private Washington club and calm down.