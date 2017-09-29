Parents Found Praying Over Dead Daughter When Cops Show Up- ‘God Makes No Mistakes’

I don’t have children, but I cannot fathom allowing my child to die and believing it’s the Lord’s will. The idea that anyone is capable of that sort of thing makes me queasy.

A Michigan couple have been arrested after doing just that, refusing treatment when their newborn baby fell ill with jaundice a day after being born.

Police arrived at the home to find people praying over the dead body of the infant.

Baby Abigail Piland was delivered at the home of the Pilands with the assistance of a midwife. At the time, the baby seemed happy and healthy so the midwife left the house.

However, the next day the baby appeared to be jaundiced, and the midwife told Rachel, the mother, to take the baby to the hospital for treatment. Instead of doing what was best for their child, the couple refused. They allegedly said that “God makes no mistakes.”

The baby was delivered on February 6th and passed away on February 9th. On the 8th, the precious child began coughing up blood. Rather than becoming concerned and seeking medical advice, Rachel placed the baby next to a window wearing nothing but a diaper and utilized a hair dryer to keep Abigail warm.

According to Lansing Police Detective Peter Scaccia, the midwife told the family that they baby would face irreparable damage if they refused treatment.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

“She told Rachel the baby could suffer brain damage or die if not properly cared for,” he said, adding that the mother claimed the baby was fine.

Even Rachel’s mother, Rebecca, mentioned that the baby’s child wasn’t the right color, but she still didn’t take Abigail to the doctor.

Rebecca wanted to call for help, but she claimed that Rachel wouldn’t allow it. Around 11PM that night, Rachel found her newborn daughter dead in her bouncy chair.

The child’s father, Joshua, attempted only one rescue breath, but did not perform CPR because he said he didn’t know how to do it on infants.

Scaccia went on.

“They then brought Abigail upstairs to pray for her. Joshua continued to massage Abigail, attempting to get her good air,” he said. “Both Josh and Rachel reached out to friends and fellow church members to come to their home and pray for Abigail’s resurrection, but never called the police.”

The only way police learned of the infant’s death was because Rachel’s brother called the police (from California) and reported it.

An autopsy later indicated that she died from unconjugated hyperbilirubinemia and kernicterus, both of which are conditions related to untreated jaundice. Both Rachel and Joshua were arrested and charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. If convicted, both face 15 years in prison.

And if all of this is true, they would deserve every year of it.