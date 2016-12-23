Parents kept 3 year old girl in bug infested box

A recent call from an inmate in an Indiana prison led to the arrest of nine different people. The inmate mentioned concern that his ex-wife was keeping a child in a box in her home. He was quickly interrogated, and law enforcement felt the claim to be legitimate. A no-knock warrant was acquired and the home was searched. What they found horrified them.

“It’s one of those deals, you go there and think, ‘Hopefully, this is not true,’” Jeff Richwine, the Pulaski County sheriff, told reporters. “Nobody’s going to have a small girl in a box, that’s just not going to happen … You’re thinking, ‘My God, who would do this?’”

But unfortunately, that is exactly what they found. The small three year old girl was inside the box with the lid closed on her. When the police officers reached for her she did not respond and was non verbal, showing significant signs of neglect.

When they went into the home and removing people from the property no one thought to mention the child in the box. The sheriff continued on that note concerning the lack of care for the children,

“Nobody spoke up about a little girl in a box,” Richwine told reporters. “Even while we were in there and started taking people out, nobody spoke up and said, ‘Hey, there’s a little girl over here in a box.’”

“I’ve seen people treat their animals better. It’s like a nightmare and I wish I’d wake up,” Jackson said.

The other children found in the home have been taken into protective custody as well as the frail three year old. The parents are being held responsible for the abuse and neglect.