Parents Mourn The Accidental Suicide Of 2-Yr Old Son-Then Father Shoots Himself Dead

There is nothing more fear inducing, or heartbreaking than the thought of losing a loved one, especially if that loved one is your own child. Who could imagine such a thing? For those who have already experienced it, who can forget anything? It’s difficult to describe the emotions that go through a persons head when they’ve lost someone. It has to happen to you to fully understand it, and if it hasn’t yet, it will.

One man from South Carolina was the part of tragedy that would brake the strongest of men, and unfortunately, he couldn’t endure the anguish long enough to heal. He killed himself. He killed himself because only a short time before, his 2-year-old son had accidentally acquired his gun, and shot himself dead.

There are no winners in this tragic story.

When the authorities investigated the scene, the Richland County Corner Gary Watts stated that the child, who’s name is Kyree Myers, had shot himself, and that his mother rushed to call 911 to attempt to save her boys life, but it was too late. The boy was unresponsive and had died. When the police arrived at the home, they soon found that the father of the young boy, out of guilt, was threatening to take his own life with a gun. Whether it was the same gun used by the son, is unclear.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

The officers had to draw their weapons, and repeatedly give the father the order to put the gun down. The father didn’t comply, and instead, shot himself in the head. Both father and son where rushed to the Palmetto Health Richland Hospital but it was too late, and they were pronounced dead.

Police Chief Skip Holbrook was devastated, as well as his officers who responded to the call. He said it was particularly ’emotionally trying for responding officers’ and they can count on professional help being there for them if need be.

Holbrook continued to say: ‘Our hearts are heavy at the tremendous loss of life.’

He then added: ‘We have victim advocates assigned to the case to assist the family during this difficult time. This experience has also been emotionally trying for responding officers. They will participate in a debriefing to discuss the incident and receive further support as needed.’

To feel the guilt that came with his little boy using his gun and accidentally killing himself, was too much to take. This is nothing but a horrible tragedy for everyone involved.