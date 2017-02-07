Parents worst nightmare! Handyman got away with sick crimes for 40 years

This truly is a nightmare. Police officers were horrified and disturbed when they entered the home of this “real life boogeyman” who had over a thousand explicit images of nude children. But he will finally be held responsible for a lifetime of horrific abuse and crime.

The man lived and worked at a trailer park near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The actions behind the 58 year old man are truly reprehensible.

According to Philly.com, William Thomas faces five counts of rape involving children under the age of 13, five counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and three counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, as well as possession and manufacturing of child pornography. It’s not clear at this time if Thomas distributed the images. Thomas, who reportedly told investigators that he has been attracted to children since he was a youth, also admitted to sex acts with a relative and two very young children that were in his care.

The homes was cleaned out, but those who went through his possessions were seriously disturbed by the contents of his home. Police Officer, Lt. Henry Ward, explained what he felt as he went through the trailer saying the findings in Thomas’ trailer as “horrific.”

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“The human race hasn’t come up with words of what we saw in the trailer,” he said.

Clearly this is every parent’s nightmare, but luckily he is in custody and being held responsible for his crimes.