Patriots Owner Decides Who He Supports in Trump’s Fight with NFL

The Patriots have taken a lot of heat for supporting President Trump, with Quarterback Tom Brady receiving the brunt of the “liberal tolerance” after a “Make America Great Again” hat was seen in his locker.

After the President made a rather brutal statement regarding the protests taking place among the National Football League’s players, Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft was forced to side either with the League or the President.

It didn’t take him too long to plant a knife firmly in Trump’s back.

“I am deeply disappointed by the tone of the comments made by the President on Friday,” Kraft said in a statement. “I am proud to be associated with so many players who make such tremendous contributions in positively impacting our communities. Their efforts, both on and off the field, help bring people together and make our community stronger. There is no greater unifier in this country than sports, and unfortunately, nothing more divisive than politics. I think our political leaders could learn a lot from the lessons of teamwork and the importance of working together toward a common goal. Our players are intelligent, thoughtful, and care deeply about our community and I support their right to peacefully affect social change and raise awareness in a manner that they feel is most impactful.”

That’s all good and well, but football is also one of the most popular sports in the United States, and those “intelligent, thoughtful” players are alienating a large portion of the audience who view their decision to take a knee during the national anthem as a disrespectful nose-thumbing at the country that has made them successful and in many cases, extremely rich.

Nobody in their right mind wants to deny them the right to protest peacefully, but if, as you say, sports are a great unifier, why would you want to bring something as divisive as politics into it? The people should be able to rely on sports and entertainment in general as a sort of “safe space” away from politics. There’s nothing worse than being lectured by the news, by co-workers, by family and friends, and flipping on the game to relax and seeing someone making some half-baked political statement during the country’s national anthem.

In a time where it seems like politics is consuming every aspect of our lives, it is more important than ever to have a place to go to escape it all. Apparently, football games are no longer that place.