Patriots Owner Reveals Incredible Thing Trump Did For Him After Wife Died
Friendship and allegiance mean a lot to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, which shows why he happens to be such a big supporter of President Donald Trump.

After Kraft’s wife passed away from cancer six years ago, only a few people were kind enough to stick by the Patriots owner’s side as he battled with adjusting to a life without his partner of 48 years. One of those special people that did was Donald Trump.

“When Myra died, Melania and Donald came up to the funeral in our synagogue — then they came for memorial week to visit with me.”

“Then he called me once a week for the whole year — the most depressing year of my life when I was down and out. He called me every week to see how I was doing, invited me to things, tried to lift my spirits. He was one of five or six people that were like that. I remember that.”


What an impressive gesture from the guy. It is no wonder that Kraft has stuck by Trump’s side through every turn along the way to the oval office, including at Indiana Inaugural Ball on Jan. 19, where the then-president-elect self-confessed their friendship in front of the whole world.

Trump spoke:

“In the audience we have somebody that’s under no pressure whatsoever because he’s got a great quarterback named Tom Brady and a great coach named Belichick — Bob Kraft, your friend Tom just called, he feels good. He called to congratulate us, he feels good. Good luck. You’re going to do great things.”

Donald Trump is bog on loyalty. That’s the way he operates. If you are loyal to him, he will go to bat for you.

