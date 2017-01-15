PHOTO: Wounded Warrior SHAMES Pompous Meryl Streep…With ONE Post!

The nation is abuzz with opinions about actress Meryl’s Streep’s Golden Globes political lecture to half the nation. She used her Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech time to tell Trump and those who voted for him, how completely awful she believes them to be. At one point she observed, “Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose.” That’s exactly right Ms. Streep. And your disrespect for our President-elect and the half of the nation who voted for him, invites disrespect. Newsflash Meryl, YOU are the powerful. YOU used your position to verbally and condescendingly bully Trump and his supporters. You seem to have trouble understanding that just because it’s you doing the political bullying at a completely inappropriate non-political event, doesn’t make it okay.



I too hope to one day be as courageous and selfless as Meryl Streep. pic.twitter.com/aQm8tdwayu — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) January 10, 2017

Streep was called courageous by numerous Liberals in the media and on social media. But how much courage does it really take to insult Trump and the Republicans in a room full of Democrats? None. She didn’t display courage, she displayed elitism. Let’s take a look at authentic courage, shall we?

10 years ago today I survived this in Iraq. #AliveDay pic.twitter.com/5D1e7YI9Vq — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) December 19, 2016

J.R. Salzman, a wounded warrior who served in Iraq, has something to say about Streep’s purported ‘courage’. He tweeted out a picture of his prosthetic limb and severely damaged hand with the words: “I too hope to one day be as courageous and selfless as Meryl Streep.” This man has lived out true courage. This man nearly lost his life to an IED in Iraq; he did lose his arm and most of his remaining hand, and went through years of surgery and therapy to recover.



10 years after my last hand surgery at Walter Reed I had another one at the VA. This was a tendon transfer. Thanks for the IED, Iran. pic.twitter.com/GtxIjLy28G — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) January 10, 2017

Hey Meryl, unlike you, Salzman didn’t “act’ like a hero, he is one. But your performance as a ‘heroic’ progressive condescending elitist was so good it almost seemed real. Oh wait, it WAS real. You are free to express whatever uninformed harebrained political opinion you like. You can stand there in your 20K dress and lie to America about Trump mocking a disability. You can shamefully pontificate for the benefit of all your Hollywood buddies all day and night. And America is free to turn you off. Buh-bye!

We salute J.R. Salzman. You have made this nation proud. And thank you for the perspective check. May God bless and keep you.