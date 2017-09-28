Pittsburgh Steelers Owner Tells Americans- ‘You’ve Misunderstood Our Nat’l Anthem Actions’

The Steelers are pulling an Obama; saying “well I clearly didn’t explain things well enough for you to understand what I meant” and pretending that their little protest was anything less than a way for over-payed circus monkeys to thumb their nose at the President who DARED to expect them to honor the country that has given them and so many others such amazing opportunities.

So, instead of apologize for making themselves look like complete and total jerks in front of the entire nation, they decided to take the condescending way out and try to explain why you, the simpleton on the other side of the television screen, didn’t understand the point they were making by refusing to stand (or even be present for) the national anthem.

The owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Art Rooney II, sent out a letter to fans of the football team around the nation hoping to do some serious damage control after only one player – former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva – came out to show respect for his country.

The letter was nothing more than a desperate, last-ditch attempt to keep people tuning into their games, but it came off more patronizing than understanding.

“I want to reach out to you, the members of Steelers Nation, based on what I believe is a misperception about our players’ intentions in not taking the field for the National Anthem in Chicago,” the letter began. “The intentions of Steelers players were to stay out of the business of making political statements by not taking the field. Unfortunately, that was interpreted as a boycott of the anthem – which was never our players’ intention.”

Well, I hate to break it to you Rooney, but even this 22-year-old farm girl knows that we live in a world where perception is reality. It doesn’t matter what you MEANT, it only matters what people see and believe. After the whole “hands up don’t shoot” debacle, you would think everyone would understand this.

“Our players come from many different backgrounds and are united by what it means to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers,” it continued. “They are active in their communities and participate regularly in events designed to give back to those communities. And they appreciate the support they get from Steelers fans around the country and here at home.

I also know that our players have tremendous respect for the members of our military services, including their teammate Alejandro Villanueva. There was never any desire on the part of our players to show disrespect for our service members.”

He went on to mention that he had received an email from a fan who told them all to shut up and play ball, which lead to Rooney making the disingenuous assertion that the team was trying to do exactly that by not showing up for the anthem.

“Yesterday, I received an email from a Steelers fan who said tell the players to just play football. That is exactly what they wanted to do. They wanted their sole focus to be on playing the game, while also coming together as a unified team.

“The main thing we can do is learn from this and strive to come together remaining unified as a football team. I believe we are capable of accomplishing this with the support of our fans.

“Steelers Nation is made up of the best fans in the National Football League. We appreciate your continued support of our players, coaches and staff.”

Long story short, they don’t want you to stop watching, but they don’t want to apologize either.