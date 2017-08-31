Pizza Hut Employees Deliver Steaming Pizza By Boat To Hurricane Harvey Victims!

The stories coming out of Texas right now make me cry for one of two reasons. Either it’s about the total devastation that will affect families for years to come, or it’s about how good, kind, and thoughtful people are in the wake of tragedy.

We’ve seen how everyday citizens are becoming heroes by grabbing their boats and traversing the flood waters brought in by Hurricane Harvey to rescue those stuck in their homes. Many of these people were your neighbors, your friends, and your family, and they’re risking what they have left to save those who many not have been able to get out themselves.

And then there are the Pizza Hut employees. If anyone deserves $15/hr right now, it’s these people.

We’ve heard stories from people who are stuck in their homes without food for days since Harvey made landfall, and now one popular pizza company is trying to do something about that.

Employees from the West Airport in West Houston Pizza Hut loaded a kayak full of their delicious food and set out on the treacherous mission of feeding those who could not leave their homes.

In a statement to the Houston Chronicle, manager Shayda Habib said ““We packed 120 pizzas into kayaks and took them out to people in their homes … The people in the houses didn’t expect us to come. It was so nice to see their smiles after so much gloom.”

He and a handful of his employees waded through water that was sometimes chest high (and higher) to deliver piping hot pies to people who needed something to eat.

Pizza Hut tweeted about the situation, thanking their employees for their selfishness.

THANK YOU to our Oak Lake Pizza Hut team for their out-of-the-car response to deliver hot pizzas all day to the community they serve. pic.twitter.com/Xmkv9XhrKw — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) August 30, 2017

Habib stated that he will keep delivering food to his community until the store runs out of food.

There are some people in the world who want you to see how evil and terrible America is through their jaded lenses, but we have so much good happening, and disasters like Harvey pull that out of people. Who knew that working at Pizza Hut would eventually make you a hero?

God bless these amazing people.

