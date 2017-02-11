PLOT TWIST! Trump Has Decided He Will NOT Send ‘Travel Ban’ To Supreme Court- NEW PLAN

After saying that he would fight for his executive order on the travel ban, President Trump pointed out Friday that he won’t be taking the case to the Supreme Court. Instead, the order will be contended on its points in front of the Ninth Circuit.

Pamela Brown from CNN reported the following:

“The Trump administration as well as the Department of Justice has been weighing the options, and we have learned from sources that the Department of Justice will not immediately appeal the travel ban ruling to the Supreme Court as of now.”

“The White House, apparently, doesn’t want to take the risk of losing an appeal on the temporary restraining order because of the fear of a four-four split at the Supreme Court, which would leave the Ninth Circuit’s recent ruling in place. That ruling kept the travel ban on hold, of course as you know, that came down yesterday. But they’re still considering reissuing a new re-worked executive order. The source I spoke with cautioned though that a new order risks making the current lawsuit moot, which the administration may not want to do because it believes it could ultimately win the case on the merits.”

Brown said that the other grounds on why a new executive order could be compelling to the Trump administration – that would be a way the president to deflect “being subpoena’d on the matter about his discussions regarding a Muslim ban. And you’ve already heard the states say they’re in discovery, they’re going to put in those requests, so the White House may not want to enter into a subpoena and have to talk about those things. So the executive order would be one way around that.”

Conservative commentator Charles Krauthammer lambasted the decision as “disgraceful” Thursday and defined the whole ordeal as an violation of the powers of the executive.

Now, according to recent news, he White House claims it may still go the Supreme Court route. This is turning out to be an ugly ordeal, yet security of the nation should always come first.