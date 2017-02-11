‘Pocahontas is now the face of your party’: President Trump ‘attacks Elizabeth Warren’s ancestry again and says her only claim to a Native heritage are her high cheekbones’

If Democrats want to make Elizabeth Warren, a certified whack job, the face of the Democrat Party, it would be the gift that keeps on giving for Donald Trump and the Republicans. The only people who like her are the extreme lunatics Leftists who are the biggest contributors to the Democrat Party.

Daily Mail reports Donald Trump referred to Elizabeth Warren as Pocahontas again as he attacked her ancestry during a private meeting with senators, sources said Saturday.

The president, who previously used the insult on the campaign trail, told Democrat lawmakers Thursday: ‘Pocahontas is now the face of your party,’ CNN reported. He then claimed that the only reason she said she had Native American origins was due to her ‘high cheekbones’, a source told the network.

Trump‘s comment came the day after GOP senators silenced Warren on the Senate floor by invoking a little-used rule while she spoke out against Jeff Sessions during his confirmation hearing to become attorney general.

The rebuke has prompted a wave of support for Waren among outraged Democrats.